J. Cole might not be the only rapper looking to make the NBA. While appearing on Complex's Load Management podcast, Dave East said that he'll suit back up if Cole plays in the league.

"I'mma tell y'all right now on here today and this is my word," East said around the episodes 1 hour and 27-minute mark. "If J. Cole go to the NBA, I'm getting back into this shit immediately!"

The rumors surrounding Cole really began swirling after he accompanied the release of his Puma RS-Dreamer sneakers with a commercial that featured Master P. In the 30-second spot, P's narration alludes to Cole attempting to do something he did during the 1998 and 1999 NBA pre-season.

P then told TMZ that Cole is actually gearing up to try out for the NBA, around the same time that footage surfaced of Cole getting shots up.

Cole's affinity for basketball is well known, but he's admittedly chosen rap over the sport and didn't become a varsity starter until his senior year of high school. On the other hand, East's first love was hooping.

As a child and teenager, East was a basketball prodigy. He played AAU with future NBA stars like Ty Lawson, Greivis Vásquez, and others. He even played with Kevin Durant, developing a friendship that lasts to this day. East went on to play Division 1 basketball at Richmond University and Towson University. Because it's clear that he has a better foundation than Cole, East is willing to polish up his skills to secure a league minimum contract if Cole proves capable of doing so.

"I'm not knocking him, I'm sure he's probably dead nice," East continued. "And wake up one day and they like 'The Chicago Bulls just picked up Jermaine Cole' I'mma get in the gym that day!"

Listen to Dave East's full appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast below.