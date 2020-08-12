It looks like Kanye West’s presidential campaign got another major endorsement—and this time it's from DaBaby.

The Charlotte rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “Ima let y’all finish.... But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

The message appeared after DaBaby retweeted Ye twice, where he gave a shout-out to DaBaby for his adlib, “let’s gooo.”

DaBaby definitely has a high opinion of himself. Last October, following the release of his No. 1 album Kirk, the rapper likened himself to Ye, after receiving praise from LeBron James:

“It's just the way I'm set up,” DaBaby told Billboard. “Being that once-in-a-generation, once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-an-era type of star. Like I got the creativity of a Kanye [West], the consistency of a Lil Wayne, the versatility of a Drake to make male and female songs. I’m still about whatever, like a [Lil] Boosie or a Gucci [Mane]. I’m God’s work, bro.”

As for his support for Kanye the politician, if things don't improve on the campaign front soon, DaBaby might have to throw his support elsewhere.