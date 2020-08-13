Since everyone seems to have some sort of opinion on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's less-than-a-week-old "WAP," it only makes sense the infamous Carole Baskin (yes, Tiger King's Carole Baskin) gave her two cents on what she thought of the song and its massively popular, tiger-featuring video.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Baskin shared how she was concerned about the animals shown in the visual, and that she believed it was exploitative to have big cats there in the first place.

"You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild," Baskin wrote. "It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness, who make a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio."

Cardi caught wind of this, and in a recent interview with Vice she shut down the idea of dignifying Baskin's allegations with much of a response.

"I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi said. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”

While we won't agree or disagree with the notion that Joe Exotic's arch nemesis might have played some part in the death of her husband, it's safe to say Baskin's not ready to spar with Cardi.