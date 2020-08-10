Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion shook the internet with their new single "WAP." Not only did the lyrics grab listeners' attention, but the video had viewers glued to their screens.

The visual was filled with appearances from multiple talented Black women, but people seem fixated on a walk-through cameo given by Kylie Jenner, moving Cardi to explain why she asked Kylie to make an appearance.

On Sunday, Cardi quote-tweeted a comment explaining that Kylie's leopard-printed catwalk was done to showcase her specific talent.

In several other since-deleted tweets, Cardi stated that Kylie has been nothing but genuine to Cardi and her family. They also have a connection through the fathers of their children.

"Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party," she wrote. "Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine."

Along with Kylie, Cardi featured an array of Black women including Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. Although Black women were the focal point, Cardi told Apple Music that the "WAP" video was created to highlight "a lot of different females, not just female rappers." She echoed this when she pushed back at fans who claimed she was motivated by race to include Kylie Jenner.

"Not everything is about race," Cardi said in another deleted tweet. "Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about. Thjs [sic] is not about fuckin race."

Cardi went on to tell fans that Normani's dance solo isn't a political example of America's socioeconomic hierarchy. It's actually an opportunity for Normani to prove that she's "one of the best female artists that dances" by accentuating the "best part of the song."

Still, a petition appeared online that fans are signing in hopes of removing Kylie from an already produced and released music video. While this petition was circling social media, looting and rioting were taking place in Chicago after the police shot and wounded a Black man. Also, the police in Ferguson, Missouri used force to break up a demonstration on the six-year anniversary of Mike Brown's murder, causing chaos. With state-sanctioned violence and a pandemic claiming lives, it's safe to say that there are a lot bigger fish to fry than Kylie appearing in "WAP."