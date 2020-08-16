Although the 2024 presidential race seems light years away, Cardi B already has a Democratic nominee in mind: fellow Bronx native Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cardi showed her support for the progressive congresswoman via Twitter on Saturday, writing: She better run for president when she turns 35.

Cardi's endorsement of AOC, who turns 31 this October, was in response to a recent video in which the congresswoman underscored the financial burden of health care. AOC said she was gearing up to get braces for the second time, after having them as a child. She explained that her retainer broke while she was working as a waitress in New York City, and couldn't afford to replace it at the time; so, her dental care suffered.

"I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment," AOC captioned the Instagram story. "This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even THEN it didn't really cover the cost of this — but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save.

"... In other words, I got a bag and fixed my teeth," she continued, quoting a "Bodak Yellow" line that played in the backdrop.

AOC caught wind of Cardi's endorsement and responded with a reference to the rapper's latest single "WAP" with Megan thee Stallion.