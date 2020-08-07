Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion finally linked up with "WAP," but in a new interview Cardi revealed she had the track for a while before Meg hopped on it. Speaking With Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Stylez on Hot 97, Cardi spoke about how the collaboration came together and what her original idea was.

"I been had this record for a long time," Cardi explained, saying at one point she wanted to have even more rappers on the track. "I wanted it to be like four, five females." Ultimately she decided it would be a bit too crowded, and since she always knew she wanted Megan on the track, she decided to keep it just the two of them.

Initially she was nervous to contact Meg, but through their respective stylists they were able to link up. "It was just such a good vibe," she said, revealing that they hung out one-on-one in Los Angeles. They started to send tracks to each other, which led to Cardi sending "WAP" her way. "When I heard the song, I thought she only put one verse...I didn't even know she put a verse almost at the end of it. ... It was just too fire."

In a separate interview she did with the Breakfast Club, Cardi explained that the shoot for the video was actually quite expensive, but she and Meg had a blast doing it. "It was just so great, so easy," she said. "We came up with a big list of a lot of girls we wanted on the music video. But you know what I'm saying—the budget. ... This video cost a lot of money, especially because of the coronavirus shit. It cost us an extra like almost $100,000 to get everybody motherfucking tested. So it was a very expensive video."

Bardi also briefly addressed the shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez. "I texted [Meg] something but I didn't want to call her because I didn't know where she's at mentally," Cardi said when asked if she had spoken to Meg following the shooting incident."Sometimes when I go through some hard shit or something crazy in the media it's like when people [ask if you're okay] or when they call you and you get more and more emotional, you want to cry," she added. "I was like, you know what. Let me give her a minute. It's a lot. Dealing with that media stuff, it's a lot."

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addressed her lack of management, and Migos' current lawsuit against their attorney Damien Granderson. "People think that I have like a QC management contract...I never had a QC management contract," she said. "They were never officially my management, they were helping me for a long time, and they did a good job with me."

She said that she has "nothing" else to say about the drama between Migos and QC, and she prefers to stay out of the situation in general.

