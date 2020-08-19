Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion continue to bear gifts upon this bleak world.

Y’all may be familiar with the Cash App’s weekly cash giveaways. In celebration of their history-making collaboration “WAP,” Cardi and Megan partnered with Cash App to give away a whopping $1 million. Now *that’s* how you redistribute wealth. This is apparently the largest cash give away to ever grace Twitter’s timeline.

“To everyone supporting #WAP we see you!!” Cardi and Meg tweeted on Wednesday. “We’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars.”

Thousands of people immediately replied, hoping to get a cut of that million. The giveaway will continue until the end of tomorrow. Women who tweet #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will be entered to win.

"WAP" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first female rap collaboration ever to snatch the No. 1 spot. The rappers’ NSFW anthem not only topped the chart—it pulled the most weekly streams in Billboard history. The two have been celebrating with Birkin bags and trips to the club, and now they're sharing some of that jubilation with the rest of us.

Some people have already received their funds, and the reactions are precious. Check out some of them below.