Della Reese once said that if you threw it in the air it would turn into sunshine. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion may not have taken it that far, but they did throw it on a song and it became the No. 1 record in the country.

Billboard revealed on Monday that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has topped the Hot 100 chart. This gives Megan the second No. 1 single of her short but illustrious career while securing Cardi's fourth No. 1 record.

This story is being updated.