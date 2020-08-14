For his latest album Twice as Tall, out Friday, Burna Boy is boosting the 15-track project's release by sharing an accompanying comic book, his first undertaking in the medium.

The album boasts executive producer credits from Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bosede Ogulu, and Burna Boy himself. The album was mainly recorded in Lagos amid the (still-ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic and includes contributions from Stormzy, Naughty by Nature, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Mike Dean, Timbaland, Sauti Sol, and more.

"TWICE AS TALL is the album about a period of time in my life," Burna Boy said in a press release. "It's the album about the struggle for freedom. It's the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times."

In an extended statement shared to IG earlier this week, Burna Boy elaborated on his decision to not include the album title in text form on the cover art. Instead, Burna Boy explained, he wanted the art to be able to "speak for itself" while calling attention to the larger-than-life themes explored across the 15 tracks.

"It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we're all different but still very much the same," he said. "I'm grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off."

Stream Twice as Tall below via Spotify. Physical editions of the Secret Flame comic, brought to life in the video above with narration from Burna Boy's grandfather Benson Idonije, are available here alongside a range of album-themed merch.