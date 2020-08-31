Less than 24 hours after an impressive performance at the MTV VMAs, South Korean boy band BTS just landed a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The seven-piece's song "Dynamite" has debuted at the No. 1 spot on the chart, making BTS the first all-South Korean group to do so in the history of the chart. Bringing in an impressive 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sold in its first week, "Dynamite" is the group's best performing debut to date. The first all-English language song to come from the outfit, "Dynamite" also marks the first time BTS has cracked the top ten in the UK singles charts, too.

As a result of the high number of digital sales of the single, the week starting Aug. 21 and ending Aug. 27 is now the biggest digital sales week in almost three years. BTS previously peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 with the song "On" in March. Meanwhile, the k-pop superstars already scored four No. 1 releases on the Billboard 200 chart.

At the VMAs on Sunday, the group walked away with awards for Best Choreography, Best K-Pop, Best Pop, and Best Group.