Boosie Badazz isn't a fan of 6ix9ine.

Now, the Baton Rouge rapper has expressed his disappointment in Nicki Minaj for collaborating with Tekashi on the song “Trollz.”

In a new interview with VladTV, Boosie discussed his opinion on Minaj linking with 6ix9ine. Given Boosie’s previous comments on 6ix9ine, it’s obvious that Boosie wouldn't be enthusiastic about Minaj working with the rainbow-haired rapper.

“It shows a lack of character," said Boosie when asked about Minaj working with 6ix9ine. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That's how I look at it. She doesn't have to do that. She's rich as fuck. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I'm talking about, she said ‘fuck em.’”

During the interview, Boosie mentioned that he met Minaj while she was still dating Meek Mill. Boosie said he didn’t know her well enough to formulate an opinion on her, but that from just her music alone, Boosie thought she was a “ghetto, gutter bitch.” However, the 69 collab changed Boosie’s opinion.

“This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people,” he said. “She might not be what I'm thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? … That had to be a career move. She might not be that street bitch I'm talking about.”

Last February, Boosie called out 6ix9ine for being a snitch, implying that the Brooklyn rapper would be murdered “less than a month” after his release. However, in April, 6ix9ine was released to house arrest, which ended at the top of August. He subsequently shot a new music video in Brooklyn, where he flaunted a ridiculous amount of cash and luxury whips.

6ix9ine released his Minaj-featuring collab “Trollz” in June, which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.