Mental health should always be handled with care, especially within the Black community. Because of this, people are rushing to Azealia Banks' aid after she made some alarming posts alluding to suicidal thoughts.

On Saturday, Banks took to her Instagram Live story where she told her followers that she's "done here."

"Yea, I think I'm done here," Banks wrote. "This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon."

Banks goes on to say that she's not seeking "attention" or asking for "sympathy/empathy" with these posts she's just "ready to go."

"I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective," Banks wrote. "My soul is tired. I'm ready to go."

Banks assures fans that she would give them several projects that they have been waiting for before seeking out voluntary euthanasia options because she "doesn't have any more defense."

It's unclear what triggered Banks to consider these thoughts, but her recent online activity has concerned fans. Last week, Banks claimed that she was going to have a "Britney Spears moment" before shaving her head. It appeared she was taking this on for a new start and feel for herself, as she said she did it "just to feel fresh again." Banks documented the process on Instagram.

The combination of this unusual behavior and suicidal messages has moved fans to send Banks their love and support while calling for deeper consideration of Black women in conversations of mental health.