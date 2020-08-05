42 Dugg, whose new video for the Young & Turnt 2 cut "Turnt Bitch" arrived just last week, is out on a conditional release after being booked on a third-degree felony charge for allegedly fleeing a police officer who had pulled over a vehicle he was driving due to missing a stop sign.

According to TMZ, Dugg was being sought for nearly two months due to the incident, which Oakland County prosecutor Paul Walton said occurred in a Detroit-area suburb on June 5. Walton claims that police offices pulled over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe, later determined to be a rental, after the driver ran a stop sign. Though the vehicle is said to have pulled over at first, the driver then decided to exit the scene once an officer began to approach.

Eventually, authorities researched the vehicle using plate info and found out it was a rental listed under a promoter's name. Dugg was a client of the unnamed promoter and was later, at least according to authorities, seen in surveillance footage driving the vehicle.

On Monday, Dugg was booked on the third-degree felony fleeing charge, after which he posted his $20,000 bond and received an ankle monitor. According to the report, filed Wednesday, Dugg is due in court next week and potentially faces a $1,000 fine, a temporary license suspension, and as much as five years in prison if prosecutors manage a conviction.

The deluxe version of 42 Dugg's Young & Turnt 2 hit streaming services in June and features appearances from Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo, and more. In July, Dugg scored his first-ever top 10 Billboard hit with the Lil Baby collab "We Paid."