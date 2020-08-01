42 Dugg kicked off the weekend with another video release.

On Friday, the Detroit native came through with the Ben Marc-directed visual for "Turnt Bitch," a track that appeared on his Young & Turnt,Vol. 2 project. The video follows 42 Dugg throughout a night of debauchery—most of which is spent on a party bus filled with dancing women and stripper poles.

You can check out the "Turnt Bitch" video via YouTube above. It arrives just several weeks the rapper unleashed the visual for the Babyface Ray-assisted "One of One," another standout track from Young & Turnt 2. The project, which arrived in late March, boasted appearances by Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, while its deluxe version delivered additional features from Dej Loaf, Moneybagg Yo, and more.