2 Chainz reunites with Lil Wayne on his latest single "Money Maker."

The frequent collaborators announced the track on social media Thursday night, ahead of 2 Chainz's much-anticipated Verzuz battle against Rick Ross. As part of the broadcast, Tity Boi gave viewers an early taste of "Money Maker," which paid tribute to HBCU band culture.

You can stream "Money Maker" now on Apple Music and Spotify, or via YouTube above.

Though it's unclear where the track will land, 2 Chainz recently announced he would drop the sequel to his and Wayne's 2016 joint project ColleGrove sometime this year.

2 Chainz spoke about his chemistry with Wayne during a Revolt TV interview in 2018.

"I think we're both very competitive," he said. "He is one of my most favorite rappers ever in the game. I learned a lot from him, period. It's always a battle, man. Any time we're together, I'm like, I'm trying to come up with a hook or he's gonna keep rappin' all night. It's like, man, let's just go to something else! But that's the fun part. It's like rap calisthenics. It keeps you sharp. Steel on steel. We respect each other. That's first. We always have, over 15 years of friendship. So we ain't going nowhere. No matter what's going on in our lives, we gon' be there for each other. That's just what's happening. That's my bro."