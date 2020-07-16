Zedd has returned with his first new track of the year, and it arrives with a fun lockdown-oriented video featuring plenty of dogs.

"Funny" featuring rising singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson is a more-reserved track for the Grammy-winning producer and DJ, but it's no less as lively. To accompany the track, the duo shared a video that's taken from the perspective of Jasmine's Macbook. It goes from her playing around taking selfies, to joining a Zoom call featuring both Zedd and plenty of dogs. Lewis Capaldi also makes an appearance in the video completely topless, having the time of his life and shoving chips in his mouth.

"When I first heard Jasmine’s voice on this song, I was blown away by it and knew I wanted to work with her on ‘Funny,’" said Zedd of the song. "There's so much emotion and energy in this song and Jasmine's voice captures in perfectly." Speaking about the lyrics in the track, Jasmine added, "I had been through a relationship that wasn't working and as soon as we ended it, they wanted to spend more time with me." She remarked that the song tackles that experience, and Zedd helped give it "an incredible energy."

Watch the video for "Funny" above.