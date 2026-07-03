Jasmine Thompson

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zedd funny
Music

Zedd Recruits Jasmine Thompson For New Single "Funny"

Zedd has returned with his first new track of the year, "Funny" featuring Jasmine Thompson, and it arrives with a fun video with plenty of dogs.

Joe Price2192 days ago
Jasmine Thompson "Some People"
Music

Premiere: Appreciate The Unappreciated With Jasmine Thompson's Powerful "Some People"

There's a reason her YouTube uploads get millions of views every time.

James Keith2660 days ago

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