Complex caught up with Thompson about watching Michael B. Jordan as a director, playing Bianca, and representing the Deaf community accurately in 'Creed III.'Karla Rodriguez
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Complex spoke with Thompson about Valkyrie’s desire to return to the battlefield, her relationship with Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and more.William Goodman
Disney/Pixar's 'Soul' and Amazon's 'Sylvie's Love' are two vastly different films that share a very similar theme about how to live your life.Karla Rodriguez
Here are 10 references to 'Men in Black,' 'Men in Black 2,' and 'Men in Black 3' in the latest film, 'Men in Black: International.'Kevin Wong