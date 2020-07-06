It's starting to feel like 2008 at the OVO camp as Drake has once again been the target of music leaks.

This weekend, a couple of Drizzy's unreleased songs hit the internet, including his collaboration with Roddy Ricch called "In The Cut." After the song started to make the rounds, Roddy hopped on Instagram where he continued to tease the track for his followers.

"Man, niggas leaking the music and shit like that," Roddy said during his IG Live session. "That shit crazy."

This particular collaboration has been in the stash for a while. Boi-1da previously played the track during his Instagram Live battle with Hit-Boy which sparked the anticipation for the song.

Along with "In The Cut," the leaked song "Greece" also grabbed attention this weekend with fans taking to social media to talk about the track.

Check out some reactions below.

Speaking of Drake, the rapper seemingly hinted that his upcoming sixth studio album is 80% complete.