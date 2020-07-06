The 6 God is preparing another blessing.

On Sunday, Drake took to his IG Stories where he shared photos of himself in the studio. In one of the flicks, Drake wrote "80 percent" as to allude to the fact that he's nearly done with a new album.

Drake is no stranger to feeding the streets. Although it's unclear when the upcoming album will drop, it has been just two months since Drizzy released his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape. Still, this project will hold some significance because it will be Drake's sixth studio album—and we all know how much that number means to him.

Prior to releasing Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Drake hinted at his new album dropping in "summer 2020." There has also been a flurry of leaks and snippets hitting the internet—including his collaboration with Roddy Ricch. Drake himself has also previewed some of these snippets during a livestream with OVO Mark.

Whether or not any of these songs will make the album, a simple Twitter search can pull up these leaks, giving you more teasers until the real thing comes.