Quality Control artist, Marlo, was shot and killed in his hometown of Atlanta.

QC labelmates, Lil Yachty and JT of the City Girls, seemingly confirmed Marlo's death on social media.

"We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1," Yachty wrote on Instagram while JT tweeted: "Rest In Peace Marlo......damn."

On early Sunday morning, footage started to surface on the internet showing a vehicle that was riddled with bullets on an Atlanta highway.

People quickly started to claim that the car belonged to the rapper and that he had perished during the incident. These reports were confirmed by Atlanta police.

Per the authorities, the incident took place around 2 a.m. It was initially reported to police as a car accident, but when officers arrived they found the rapper had been shot. TMZ revealed that Marlo was pronounced dead on the scene. Police currently do not know if the shooting was a drive-by incident, whether he was shot inside the car, or if he was shot at another location and crashed trying to seek help.

Complex also reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for information and received this statement.

"On 7-11-2020, at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and found the 30-year-old driver deceased inside the vehicle. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling on I-285 in the Southbound lanes when the driver was shot. The vehicle came to rest on the left side of the southbound lanes. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation. At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. At this time the investigation continues.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect."

The medical examiner's office confirmed to NBC News on Sunday that a deceased individual by the name of Rudolph Johnson was brought in during the last 24 hours after reports surfaced of the rapper’s death. Marlo was reported to be age 27, but the medical examiner's office say he was 30.

Marlo—or Lil Marlo—joined QC in 2017. He was closely connected to Lil Baby's 4PF collective and released his debut project, 2 the Hard Way, with Lil Baby in October 2017. Many people may have heard his name first on Lil Baby's cult-classic record, "Freestyle."

"Hold it down for the four/In the nine with the woes/Marlo my dawg, that's for sure/We won't fall out about shit/'Specially not 'bout no bitch," Baby raps on the record.

Marlo also made an appearance on QC's collaborative albums Quality Control: Control The Streets, Volume 1 and 2 in addition to releasing his album, 1st & 3rd, in February of this year.

After news of Marlo's death hit the internet, several artists took to social media where they eulogized the rapper.

Fans also paid tribute to Marlo as well.