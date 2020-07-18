With the coronavirus steadily ravishing the country, it's unclear when things will return to normal. Yet, Lollapalooza co-founder, Marc Geiger, believes that it will be quite a couple of years until fans can properly enjoy a concert.

Geiger told The Bob Lefsetz Podcast on Thursday that he doesn't think concerts will resume until 2022.

"The whole thing is a shit show," he explained. "Whether it’s testing or the government, it’s too infinite of a well to go down. But in my humble opinion, it’s going to be 2022. It’s going to take that long before what I call the ‘germaphobia economy’ is slowly killed off and replaced by the ‘claustrophobia economy,’ which is where everybody wants to go out and go out to dinner and have their lives, go to festivals and shows."

Some local governments are in a tug-of-war with state officials who want to reopen the state's economy despite growing numbers of confirmed cases. Also, the federal government is determined to restart school in the fall. But according to Geiger, the world is going to be on a "long, forced timeout" until there's an effective way to control the coronavirus.

"My instinct is that’s going to take a while because super-spreader events — sports, shows, festivals, classrooms — ain’t going to do too well while the virus is this present. So my instinct is the world has a very long, forced timeout," he continued before predicting that the worst is yet to come.

"The next six months may be more painful than the last six months, and maybe the next six months after that are even more so," Geiger said.