Pluto and Baby Pluto are teasing something new on the way featuring direction from legendary music video auteur Hype Williams.

As of Tuesday morning, both Future and Lil Uzi Vert—who've been known to glide across collabs together in the past—are showing off Instagram accounts that are completely barren save for this clip:



The clip sees the two artists discussing ongoing COVID-19 concerns, particularly with regards to how it's been affecting profits. Given that the Hype Williams director tag appears at the beginning of the clip, it's safe to assume that whatever Future and Uzi are teasing involves a crucial visual element of some sort.

In recent weeks, a clip that appears to show a video production in progress has also been making the rounds:

And though nothing has been announced or otherwise clarified aside from a July 31 date, several fans have pointed to the following image as being a possible cover art choice and/or a new publicity photo in support of whatever these two have cooked up for later this month:

In lieu of additional info, it's only right to join in on the stokedness brought about the impending arrival of something new from Uzi and his recent "Wassup" collaborator:

As mentioned above, if Uzi was indeed laying out his 2020 strategy in plain sight with those frequently cited 2016 comparison comments, expecting a new full-length with Future to arrive this year isn't exactly an unrealistic scenario. After all, 2016 gave Uzi fans the release of solo projects Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World and The Perfect LUV Tape, as well as the Gucci Mane collab EP 1017 vs. the World.

Following the back-to-back drops of the long-awaited Eternal Atake and Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 earlier this year, many fans were holding out hope that—should a collab project be imminent—it would be the previously teased 16*29 tape with the similarly elusive Playboi Carti.

Regardless, new Uzi of some sort is arriving on July 31. Revel in the feeling.