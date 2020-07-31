Though it happened a little later than expected, Lil Uzi Vert and Future came through for fans.

On Friday afternoon, the rappers released a pair of collaborative joints, "Over Your Head" and "Patek."

The singles extend Lil Uzi and Future's long list of collaborative efforts, including "All Bad," "Seven Million," "Too Much Sauce," and "Wassup."

You can stream "Over Your Head" and "Patek" on all major platforms or check them out via YouTube above and below.

It was about a week ago when the previous collaborators took to social media to tease some kind of joint release. Lil Uzi and Future posted a clip of a Hype Williams-directed visual in which they were seen outside a laundromat discussing how the coronavirus has affected them financially. They then devised a scheme to make quick money before the clip cut to a "July 31" date.

It was initially unclear what the Lil Uzi and Future had in store. Some suspected they were rolling out a single, while others were convinced a full-length joint project was on the way. Lil Uzi's record label, Generation Now, seemingly confirmed the latter theory after the teaser was released. As pointed out by XXL, an Instagram user questioned whether the forthcoming release was a mixtape or single; Generation Now simply replied with "project," but the comment was quickly deleted.