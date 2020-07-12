Lil Bibby is pretty confident more Juice WRLD records are on the way.

Fresh off the release of Juice's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, Bibby confirmed to XXL magazine that the late rapper had a lot of material in the vault—enough to fill multiple posthumous projects.

"I don't think the albums are gonna stop," said Bibby, the CEO of Juice's label Grade A Productions (33:22). "There's plenty of music."

Bibby was then asked if Juice had any dream collaborations he never got the chance to fulfill. One name immediately came to Bibby's mind.

"He would say Frank Ocean, so I gotta make that happen soon," Bibby said (33:40). "I gotta a Frank Ocean-Juice WRLD track."

In the months leading up to Legends' release, Bibby shared a since-deleted tweet about his goal of getting Ocean on the posthumous project. The post received mixed reactions, but most fans approved of the collaboration, as Juice once claimed Ocean's 2012 debut album Channel Orange "changed his life."

XXL's interview also included Juice's former manager Peter Jideonwo, who suggested the release of a Bibby-Juice collaborative track.

"Maybe," Bibby replied. "We did one song together; it's pretty fire. I might release it."

We can only hope.

You can check out Bibby and Jideonwo's full XXL interview above. The pair also discuss the process of creating Legends Never Die and when fans can expected the Juice documentary.