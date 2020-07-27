It's safe to say that Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers out right now. He's also proved that he's very business savvy. As a result, Baby is taking a page out of Drake's book and letting rappers know that a verse-for-a-verse isn't an even exchange at this point in his career.

On Sunday, Lil Baby took to Twitter where he stated that he feels "offended" if anyone offers him less than six figures for a verse.

"Ima feel offended if you want a verse from me and don't got a 100K," Lil Baby said in a now-deleted post. "'Respect my hustle.'"

Lil Baby has accumulated numerous accolades in his short career. Both of his albums finished in the top five of the Billboard 200 chart with his latest project, My Turn, debuting at No. 1. He also put together a platinum-selling mixtape, Drip Harder, with close friend and collaborator, Gunna. Along with albums and mixtapes that have performed well, Lil Baby has a host of hit singles including the five-time platinum record, "Yes Indeed," featuring Drake.

This, in addition to his cultural relevance, and the eyes he will bring to an artist's record makes Lil Baby feel that $100,000 for a verse is actually giving the rapper the short end of the stick because he's worth a lot more. This also confirms Lil Baby is doing features again, even if it is for a higher asking price.

"An 100K verse cheap by the way," Lil Baby continued on Twitter. "Do your streaming research."