Dave Chappelle paid Kanye West a visit in Wyoming following comments the latter shared on Twitter that many fans and fellow artists found concerning, while others idiotically used them as springboards for memes and general exploitation.

In a tweet shared on Tuesday, West thanked Chappelle for coming to see him, calling the comedian "a godsend and a true friend." The accompanying clip sees West requesting that Chappelle send everyone off with an uplifting joke, to which Chappelle playfully quips that we "know I don't write them."

From there, West and Chappelle embrace and exchange I love yous.

"Thanks for coming out and checking on me, bruh," West says:

'Ye, whose new album Donda is currently expected to be released this Friday, received a wave of support from fans and artists amid a series of comments he tweeted mentioning Kim Kardashian West, their children, and Kris Jenner. According to a sources-citing report from People on Tuesday, Kim has been "consulting with doctors."

The comments in question were preceded by an event in South Carolina over the weekend that was organized as part of West's presidential campaign plans, during which he also shared a number of comments that were both condemned and treated as cause for concern by many.

As a reminder, personal turmoil should never be treated as entertainment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, and/or if this recent news cycle has become triggering, help is available.