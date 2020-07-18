After qualifying for the general election ballot in Oklahoma, Kanye West has turned his direction to the largely conservative state of South Carolina.

On Friday night, the 43-year-old aspiring politician called on his followers to sign a petition to help him appear on the Palmetto State's general election ballot in November: "If you're a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition ... Sponsored by Ye 2020."

The tweet included a link to kanye2020.country, which directed visitors to a DocuSign form. According to the South Carolina Electoral Commission's website, DocuSign software can be used to collect digitalized signatures for state petitions.

On Saturday, Kanye sent out another tweet that listed eight locations where the South Carolina petition could be signed. The list included spots like Chuck Town Bar and Grill, Tia Banquet Hall, Blue Note Bistro, and Baconsbridge Worship Center.

Chucktown owner Cedric Smalls told the Intelligencer one of his sales representatives approached him about Kanye's efforts.

"[She] explained to me that Kanye was trying to get X amount of signatures and asked me to be willing to allow my venue to be a place where citizens could come out to petition for him to be on the presidential ballot," he said. "And being that I try to utilize my place for all individuals who want to market to the public, I said 'why not.'"

Kanye reportedly needs to collect 10,000 signatures to secure a place on the South Carolina ballot.

The multi-hyphenate is running as an independent candidate for the "Birthday Party." He recently told Forbes he would've ran as a Republican "if Trump wasn't there," and reiterated his criticism for the Democratic Party.

"Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me ... The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared," he said. "I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black."