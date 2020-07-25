It seems Kanye West is feeling pretty confident about his bid for U.S. president.

On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate made bold statements aimed at the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden: "I will beat Biden off of write ins," he tweeted. "I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS."

The messages come less than a month after Kanye announced he had entered the 2020 presidential race as an independent candidate for the "Birthday Party." Though he has since qualified to appear on Oklahoma's general election ballot, he has missed the deadline in many other states, including South Carolina, where he hosted his debut campaign rally.

Naturally, there have been a lot of questions surrounding Kanye's presidential run. Many wondered if he's seriously pursuing the White House and, if so, how will his candidacy ultimately affect the election outcome. During a recent interview with Forbes, Kanye elaborated on his decision to enter the race while also criticizing Biden, whom he described as "not special."

"This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black," Ye said, as he continued to take aim at the Democratic Party. "Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that. It’s a rap. We gonna walk, all the people. That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats."

Kanye also suggested he is no longer supporting the re-election of President Donald Trump, who continues to trail Biden in national polls.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," he told Forbes, referring to the pro-Trump MAGA hat. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker [during the D.C. protests]."