Kanye West is up to something.

Early Saturday, 'Ye sent out a tweet captioned "YEEZY SOUND ROSTER PROPOSAL." This tweet contained an exciting line up of artists that would undoubtedly spark some interest. First on the list is the underground duo, Abstract Mindstate, followed by G.O.O.D. Music artist CyHi The Prynce, himself, and jazz drummer, Tony Williams. Also, 'Ye seemingly has approval from both Pusha T and No Malice as the Clipse are on the list along with "KC"—presumably of Jodeci/K-Ci and JoJo—and his daughter, North West.

In 2016, Kanye announced that he wanted to venture into the world of streaming. To do so, 'Ye revealed his plan to create the YEEZY Sound streaming platform. Like Tidal, Apple Music, and Spotify, YEEZY sound would contain exclusive video content as well as drops from artists aligned with the company. YEEZY Sound would also allow customers to stream TV, similar to Hulu Live or YouTube TV. 'Ye moved forward with this plan in 2017 when he filed to trademark the new service.

This tweet follows Kanye's massive deal with Gap and news that he would be running for president. After revealing some of his controversial political stances, it was reported that the rapper might be experiencing a bipolar episode. TMZ reported last week that West's family is "worried" about his current manic state, but they believe that his mental health will get better soon.