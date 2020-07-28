After announcing the new album back in June with "One More Time", followed by subsequent singles "Hold On" and "Mr. Wu", Kamaal Williams has now unveiled his latest full-length, Wu Hen. With an allusion to his other alias, Henry Wu, in the title, Wu Hen plays out like his most personal to date, pulling together all the different sounds he's explored over the years and tying them into the free-wheeling jazz sound he's made it his business to perfect.

As the title suggests, this is very much the Kamaal Williams show so guest spots have been kept to a minimum, with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Lauren Faith making up the only two features on the set. Taking in elements of breakbeat, hip-hop, soul and even some orchestral moments, Williams' jazz sound is more expansive and more adventurous than ever.

Listen to the Wu Hen album in full below.