Juicy J made it clear who he wants to face in a Verzuz battle.

"I wanna do a Verzus battle wit Dr Dre no cappuccino," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Before you dismiss Juicy J as fighting outside of his weight class, let's consider his legacy. Juicy J and DJ Paul created the iconic group, Three 6 Mafia, in the early '90s, and together, they ran a self-contained operation that consisted of Juicy and Paul co-writing and producing the majority of the group's hits, including the Academy Award-winning song, "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp." He also produced Outkast and UGK's "Int'l Players Anthem.

Juicy J is also behind some more current hits like Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" and Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer." It's no wonder fans weren't as dismissive of this potential battle as you might expect. Take a look at some reactions to Juicy J's tweet below.