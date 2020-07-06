Juice WRLD's highly anticipated posthumous album, Legends Never Die, has received a release date.

Juice's team teased the release of the album in a video posted to social media on Monday. In the video, Juice spits a freestyle that touches on his struggle with substance abuse and highlights the vulnerability he had when addressing the topic.

The album will hit streaming services on July 10 and is preceded by Juice's latest single, "Life’s a Mess," featuring Halsey. This track was produced by Rex Kudo and Charlie Handsome and follows the project's previous singles, "Righteous" and "Tell Me U Luv Me" with Trippie Redd.



Accompanying the album is Juice WRLD's collaboration with FaZe Clan. Together, Juice's team and FaZe Clan created merchandise that honors Juice's upcoming album. This holds significance because Juice WRLD was close with several members of the FaZe Clan, bonding over their love for video games and paintballing.

"Juice had a huge impact on my life personally, and the fact that we get the chance to work with this team on this drop for his posthumous album is really, really special," FaZe Adapt said. "We hung out and went paintballing once last summer. After that we talked a couple times over the phone, thru text, and we made plans about hanging out again: playing Call of Duty, going paintballing again. I was really looking forward to it. What I miss most about Juice is his presence. He said a lot of things that a lot of people were afraid to address in his music. He made people feel like they weren't alone, which is one thing I always hold close to me."