After linking up with Lil Tjay for his song "Hood Scars 2," Brooklyn rapper J.I the Prince of N.Y has dropped his new EP Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1. The project features appearances from Lil Durk and Myke Towers, and production from the likes of JabariOnTheBeat and Palaze.

Leaning more on his melodic and tender side, the EP is full of songs that are perfectly tooled to the sunny weather. Upon release, J.I claimed Welcome to GStarr Vol. 1 was streamed over 1.3 million times in just over 20 minutes.

J.I the Prince of N.Y also shared the lavish video for "Beautiful Girl." Directed by Eif Rivera, the colorful visual shows J.I performing the ballad while relaxing by the pool.

Spotify recently announced J.I would be included as part of its ongoing Radar program, which documents the rise of emerging artists across the world. A documentary on J.I is scheduled to be released by Spotify later this summer.