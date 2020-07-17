It's barely been a couple months since Houdini's tragic death, but the Toronto rapper's legacy is living on. The first posthumous track by the artist, a collab with fellow 6ix-based rapper Pressa called "Mansion," dropped today. Listen to it below.

It's the third single from 6ixbuzz's upcoming compilation tape Canada's Most Wanted, following Houdini and Killy's "VV's" and "Name Brand" by Smiley and LB Spiffy. The new track finds Houdini and Pressa in their pocket, flexing their undeniable chemistry over a Flamenco guitar-laced beat produced by Vincent van den Ende. Trading breezy, melodic bars, the two rappers lament a lover who's more trouble than she's worth, threatening to "kick her out of the mansion."

Houdini, born Dimarjio Antonio Jenkins, was shot and killed in Toronto's entertainment district back in May. He was 21.

Pressa, who grew up in the same Driftwood neighbourhood as Houdini, has been openly broken up over the death of his friend on social media.

In an interview with Complex in March, Houdini said he had also recorded a posse cut with Tory Lanez, Pressa, and NorthSideBenji. "Everyone is more intrigued by all this momentum coming from Toronto's underground scene," he said. "People used to just only focus on certain parts of the States. But now it's migrated to Toronto because there are a lot of people trying to make a name for themselves and come out of Toronto and rep the city."