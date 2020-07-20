Schoolboy Q has teamed up with Gorillaz for "PAC-MAN," the latest installment in the group's ongoing Song Machine series.

Released alongside a new video that blends animation with live-action, the new clip shows Schoolboy recording his verse in Gorillaz's studio. Produced by Prince Paul, Remi Kabaka Jr., and Gorillaz themselves, the song was recorded in London just before the coronavirus pandemic imposed lockdowns across the world. Additionally, "PAC-MAN" arrives on what is the 40th anniversary for the iconic game.

Previous episodes of Gorillaz's Song Machine series have seen the group collaborate with Slowthai, Slaves, Fatoumata Diwara, Peter Hook, Georgia, and Octavian. Back in May, Damon Albarn's group paid tribute to the late Tony Allen with "How Far?" which features both Allen and Skepta. Like the Song Machine series, "How Far?" was recorded shortly before the coronavirus lockdown kicked off in the U.K.

Gorillaz also released merch last month with the proceeds going toward London-based Black history education charity the Black Curriculum.

Schoolboy Q, meanwhile, linked up with Reason for a gritty collab entitled "Pop Shit" back in May.

Watch the video for "PAC-MAN" above.