Reason and Schoolboy Q have linked up to deliver their gritty new song "Pop Shit." This song comes following Reason releasing another single, "Might Not Make It," just a few weeks prior. Reason has also been teasing that the two Top Dawg Entertainment artists would be joining forces on a track on Twitter since earlier this week.

"Me and @ScHoolboyQ got somethin for y’all Friday," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Been waiting to put this out."

"Pop Shit" received visuals to go along with it as well, with Reason sharing a snippet of the video of himself going up against a masked doppelganger.

This will also be one of the first lyrical offerings from Schoolboy Q since he linked up with Nez to deliver "Wild Youngster" earlier this year. Following the release of his last studio album Crash Talk, the TDE artist has been relatively quiet as of late, not even participating in TDE Appreciation Week at the end of last month where several label signees like Reason and Ab-Soul shared new songs.

Reason, on the other hand, has been releasing a flurry of new tracks. Following his appearance on the J. Cole and Dreamville collaborative album Revenge of the Dreamers 3—where he has several placements, including on the deluxe version—Reason dropped his other single "Might Not Make It" where he talked about all of the outrageous things he would do if he only had 24-hours left to live. Fans are hoping that all this music is building up to an eventual project from the California-based rapper, but there's no official word on that yet.

Take a listen to "Pop Shit" up top via YouTube or below on Spotify.