Lil Uzi Vert and G Herbo are an unconventional pair that has proven to be a potent tag team. On Tuesday, the duo stepped back into the ring with the release of their latest video, "Like This."

For the visual, Herbo and Uzi play with perception by toying with an infrared treatment. To further distort reality, there is no shortage of effects that help keep the viewers' attention.

Like any great tag team, Lil Uzi and Hebro time up their attack by trading bars in a way that the listener is hit from all angles.

"Smoking exotic I'm high as shit, I'll die if I don't keep this bitch on my hip/Hopefully, I don't shoot this bitch off the rip, ain't like you rappers with all that lip," Herbo raps before Lil Uzi jumps in to help carry the verse.

"Carney my diamonds they wet just like lemon, Ocean my neck in this shit like Pacific," Uzi spits. "I like my bitch with big ass and titties, No no Lil Uzi is not specific."

"Like This" is one of the 14 tracks added to the deluxe version of Herbo's gold-certified album, PTSD, and follows their collaboration on the album's title track, which also featured the late Juice WRLD and Chance The Rapper.

Watch the video for "Like This" above.