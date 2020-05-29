G Herbo has just unleashed the deluxe version of his latest album PTSD. The extended cut of his third studio album comes with a b-side of 14 entirely new tracks including features from Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Durk. The Chicago artist took to Twitter to share the new cover art for the deluxe version as well as the full tracklist.

PTSD delivered a side of the Chicago drill rapper that many who weren’t long time listeners might not have heard before, as he raps about the long lasting effects that streetlife has on someone's psyche. It also gave Herb his first top 10 Billboard placement, with it peaking at No. 7 on the Hot 200 charts. We recently talked with G Herbo about PTSD and why he decided to put out a deluxe version.

“I really took my time and went song by song to put this together,” Herb said about cutting down the original tracklist and deciding to save some songs for the deluxe. “It’s essentially a B side. It’s another body of work where I’m telling the story and you can still feel growth from that project to this one.”

Herb also touched on how important it was for him to include the title track “PTSD” in the original version, in order to honor his late friend Juice WRLD.

“It means everything,” he said. “To be able to celebrate that and celebrate my brother’s life at the same time with that moment... It was a special record to me for that reason. And it’s a special record to so many other people. It helps people. This my first ever accomplishment with having a gold record, and it makes it that much better. I feel like it’s serving its purpose of helping people.”

The cover art for PTSD features G Herbo holding up a tattered American flag with each of the 50 stars being replaced by the faces of loved ones who have passed away, including Juice.

You can stream the deluxe version of PTSD down below.