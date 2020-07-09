FKA twigs’ new short film We Are the Womxn has arrived, which was shot at last year’s Afropunk Festival in Atlanta and the city’s first Black strip club, Blue Flame.

Directed by Ivar Wigan, the visual sees FKA joined by spiritual leader Queen Afua, who guides the audience in a sacred moon dance. FKA is then shown leading the womxn to Blue Flame, where they dance for each other. “These movements are based on the first movements from the first healers, who were at the beginning of civilization,” Afuo says in the visual, released via WeTransfer “Whatever movement you make is perfect because it’s your language.”

Throughout the film, clips of FKA’S Afropunk set, where she pole dances on stage, are interspersed with snippets of scenes from Blue Flame. “I decided to hold the second part of the all-female and femme sacred moon dance at Blue Flame, firstly to honor the heritage of pole dancing, but also to create a matriarchal dominance in a space that's usually filled with, and run by, male energy,” FKA says during the film.

Last June saw the release of FKA’S short film, Practice, another collaboration with WePresent, WeTransfer’s editorial team. The visual underscores the physical training and creative process that went into her video “Cellophane,” which, in 2019, had been her first new solo music in over three years. In November, FKA released her long-awaited sophomore album, Magdalene, which served as the official follow-up to 2014's LP1.