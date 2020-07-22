Draya Michele is facing backlash over ill-conceived comments on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident.

The media personality made the remarks during the latest episode of the Wine and Weed podcast, when she compared Meg and Lanez's relationship to that of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's.

"I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this ... type of road," Draya said. "I'm here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot, too."

She continued: "I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n***a, I'm getting out the car.' [He goes] 'No you're not!' Bah-bah!"

Draya was immediately criticized for the comments, which many perceived as glorifying domestic violence. Meg also responded to Draya's remarks in a couple of tweets; however, she didn't mention Draya by name.

You can read some of the other reactions to Draya's comments below.

Following the online criticism, Draya released an apology and insisted she wasn't glorifying domestic violence and was just "trying to be funny."