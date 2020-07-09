Back in May, deadmau5 and The Neptunes released their surprise collaboration, the syrupy pop-funk of "Pomegranate." To top this, deadmau5 had to go big, diving deep into his Rolodex to get a producer worthy of reworking one of this year's deeper jams. For the third and final remix for this single, deadmau5 stepped up to the challenge and recruited none other than one of the most respected names in the world of dance music, Carl Cox, to give "Pomegranate" an upbeat new vibe, which he was more than happy to break down for us.

"What an amazing opportunity to work with deadmau5 and The Neptunes," Carl Cox tells Complex. "Who wouldn’t want to work with them! The original song is amazing—the arrangement, the drive, the bass line. Pharrell’s vocals are all fantastic which made remixing it quite difficult, but I knew my mix had to stand up on its own and I wanted to do something conceptual. I sped it up to 128 bpm to give it that techno feel—I really wanted that power of sound to create something for a festival or club sound system."

What Cox does with the tune is a thing of beauty; he somehow finds a way to up the tempo, make the tune a bit rougher, but finds a way to keep it slick enough for the radio. “What can I say about Carl?" deadmau5 says about the remix. "He’s the master when it comes to commandeering a dance floor. It’s an honor to have a remix from him for this track.”

You can stream Carl Cox's remix of "Pomegranate" in full up top.