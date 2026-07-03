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You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with a
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Ibiza Institution Space Plants Its Flag In The Heartlands Of Italian Club Culture

The launch boasted a line-up that included Dixon, Andre Oliva, and Space veteran Carl Cox.

James Keith747 days ago
Carl Cox and deadmau5
Music

Premiere: Carl Cox Turns in Top Shelf Remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate"

Deadmau5 has recruited the legendary Carl Cox to handle the third and final remix of his Neptunes collab "Pomegranate."

Khal2200 days ago
carl cox djsounds
Music

Watch Carl Cox on Pioneer's DJsounds Show

If you read DAD you probably don't need to be told the merits of what DJing really is and the skill behind it. If you don't quite understand what mak

jakel4727 days ago
ultra inside
Music

Watch the Ultra Korea 2013 Live Stream

We know, it's wild early to be watching an Ultra livestream, but the 2013 edition of Ultra Korea is going down RIGHT NOW, and it's 7PM over there. As you can see, they made sure to include a schedule of who will be on the stream, including Carl Cox, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand, Nicole Moudaber, and more. This stream will go down from 6AM to 12PM on June 14 and June 15, with rebroadcasts from 1PM to 7PM on both days. Enjoy!

khrisd4782 days ago
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The 10 Best Moments from the 2013 Ultra Music Festival

The 2013 Ultra Music Festival has come and gone, and left in its trail a number of stellar moments. Whether you caught the festival live in Miami or w

khrisd4863 days ago
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Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 2

The first day of the Ultra Music Festival's second weekend was definitely eventful. Tonight's set to feature Deadmau5's closing set on the main stage, as well as DJs like Krewella, Fatboy Slim, Laidback Luke and others during the live-stream. As per usual, if you're actually at the Ultra Music Festival, be sure to look over the complete list of set-times; if you're home, we have the live-stream schedule down below. Enjoy!

khrisd4865 days ago
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The 5 Best Sets From the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 1

In its first weekend, we saw everyone perform at the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, from Hardwell (with Lil Jon) and Dillon Francis to Steve Aoki and Flosstradamus. DAD's own Jake is down in Miami all of this week, and while you can catch him on twitter giving you updates and play-by-play, he wanted to hit us with the five best sets from the first weekend of the UMF. If you've watched the live-streams, these shouldn't be surprises, but you need that word from on the ground.

androids4869 days ago
umf 2 13 live
Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 2

We brought you the stream of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival's Day 1 activities, and we're back again for the second day starting at 4PM EST, running to

khrisd4872 days ago
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Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 1

Like we told you last week, Ultra will be streaming the 2013 Ultra Music Festival via their YouTube page. We've made it handy for you, and put the stream on your favorite EDM website. Thoughtful us, right? If you need, here is the complete list of 2013 UMF set times. Enjoy!

khrisd4873 days ago
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