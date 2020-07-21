Buddy gives people a glimpse into the duality of the Black American experience in the video for his latest single, "Black 2."

The track is the sequel to the song "Black" from Buddy's critically acclaimed 2018 debut album Harlan & Alondra. Unlike its predecessor, this one isn't as much a boastful take on being Black. Instead, it's a slower deliberate view into what's fun—but also difficult—about being Black.

"Grew up in the West/Bumping Dogg Pound and Jigga," Buddy raps on the chorus. "Everybody wanna be Black but don't nobody wanna be a nigga/Feel like Malcolm X, peeking outside my window/Everybody wanna be Black but don't nobody wanna be a nigga."

In the Black Panthers-referencing "Black 2" video co-directed by Edgar Esteves and Buddy, the artist plays with the chorus by channeling the energy of Malcolm X. For some scenes, Buddy is dressed in a suit delivering his rhymes like a speech to a pro-Black crowd. By his side are good friends Guapdad 4000 and Kent Jamz, acting as his security. The rapper also continues showing how much he likes movies by reenacting a scene from Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing. (This follows the "Bad Boys" video where he and Kent Jamz put their twist on several cult classic films.)

Buddy ends up detailing just how close casual activities can be to detrimental experiences, showing a man and his friend in the car having fun. Buddy walks up to the car and buys some weed; that night as Buddy is rolling the weed, he sees the man on the news after being arrested.