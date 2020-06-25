Buddy and Kent Jamz just dropped their theatrical video for the single "Bad Boys."

As the name suggests, Buddy and Kent Jamz decided to put their twist on several cult classic films for the visual. First the duo continued the theme created by their joint tape Janktape Vol. 1 by animating the Beavis and Butt-head inspired picture. This then transitioned into their takes on Cheech and Chong, Pulp Fiction, Friday, and other iconic movies.

Watch the Edgar Esteves-directed "Bad Boys" up top.

Janktape Vol. 1 was released in April through RCA Records. It came after Buddy solidified himself as a notable artist with his debut album Harlan & Alondra, and his contributions to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III. It also followed a string of well-received Buddy and Jamz collaborations which included "She Think" and "Hollyhood." The tape precedes Buddy's sophomore album which is expected to drop later this year.