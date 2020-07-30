Billie Eilish's "my future," her first new single since the release earlier this year of the James Bond soundtrack cut "No Time to Die," is out now.

Eilish has been teasing the track's release in recent days on Instagram, including sharing its animation-centered cover art earlier this week. Fans, meanwhile, had been expecting something imminent was in the works following Eilish's announcement back in January that she would begin putting together a new album this year.

Stream "my future" below and watch the track's animated visuals, which were created by Andrew Onorato, up top.

"we wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. it’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me. when we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at - hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self reflection and self growth. but recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what’s happening in the world now. i hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves." Billie wrote in an email she sent to her fans.

While it's not clear whether the new song will appear on Eilish's forthcoming WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? follow-up, Eilish did provide some insight on her plans during an interview at iHeartRadio's (notably pre-coronavirus) ALTer EGO throwdown at the Forum in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"This year? No," she said when asked if 2020 would include a new full-length. "But I will be making it this year. But, next few years, it's coming. When it's made. It's not made yet."

Eilish also spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily about the track.

"As much 'my future' is a song about personal growth and being content, it's now, more than ever, I listen to it; I'm like, 'Wow, this is actually is super relevant to right now.' And our future as a world and as a people and I... It's crazy when you can get to a point in life where hope itself feels hopeless," she said. "It feels hopeless to hope for stuff. Should you even be wishing? Should you even be hopeful? It's like, is it even worth it? That's insane, but that's where we are at this point. We can't... We need the music. We need the hope."

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? bagged multiple honors at the 2020 Grammys ceremony, including Album of the Year. Producer Finneas O’Connell, Eilish's brother and collaborator, also won in the Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) category.

In June, Eilish was among an assortment of artists who added their names to an open letter demanding police reform. The letter was released in support of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 and also included signatures from Ariana Grande, Meek Mill, Rihanna, and more.