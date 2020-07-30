ASAP Ferg tapped the queen, Nicki Minaj, and MadeinTYO for his latest single "Move Ya Hips." Enjoy it above courtesy of an exercise infomercial-themed visualizer.

Ferg officially announced the track earlier this week. Prior to that, Ferg and ASAP Rocky were teasing it on social media, leading Minaj to hint at the release date.

The single marks the next step in Nicki and Ferg's creative history. The pair first joined forces for the remix of Ferg's 2017 hit single "Plan Jane." This helped boost the song to being certified four times platinum and it was featured on Ferg's sophomore album Still Striving. They linked up again on "Runnin," also featuring ASAP Rocky and appearing on the Creed II soundtrack.

"Move Ya Hips" follows Ferg's spot on MadeinTYO's "Square Bitch" and IDK's "Mazel Tov." It also comes after Ferg dropped his video for the single "Value."

Listen to ASAP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" featuring MadeinTYO and Nicki Minaj up top.