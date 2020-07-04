50 Cent has some questions that many speculate could be for Meek Mill.

During the latest episode of Young Money Radio, Fif brought up a certain individual who he believed had hypocritical business dealings. Though the G-Unit boss didn't drop a name, his reference to criminal justice work made it speculative for some listeners that Meek was the subject of his criticism.

"If you said said to me — I'm not going to say who I'm talking about, right," 50 told host Lil Wayne. "I'm just gonna say, if you represent prison reform, how do you sign to a correctional officer and you managed by a snitch? Help me, help me with this, man. I just look at certain shit and I go, 'Wait, how is that?"

In 2011, Meek signed to Maybach Music Group, which was founded by correctional officer-turned-hip-hop mogul Rick Ross. As for 50's "snitch" allegation, he was likely referring to Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez, who reportedly became a cooperating witness for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the 1990s. Meek signed to Roc Nation management in 2012.

Meek has become an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform ever since he was sentenced to prison for a parole violation back in 2017. He's also been very critical of 50's former protégé, 6ix9ine, as he has criticized the "Trollz" rapper for cooperating with authorities during his federal racketeering case.

6ix9ine took to Instagram last month to call out the hypocrisy of several rappers who've called him a "snitch." He began by taking aim at Meek and his association with Perez.

"Meek Mill, you can't pick and choose who you want to call rats. This is public information ... Sir, you know," he said. "Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody ... Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? 'Was that your tour or your girl's tour?'"

Meek has not directly responded after 50's thoughts; However, he shared a tweet Saturday that read, "They tryna group up on you cuz ... corny n***az lol."