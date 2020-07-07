50 Cent is no stranger to confrontation. As a result, the rapper decided to double down on comments about Black women that got him in hot water.

This weekend, Fif made an appearance on Lil Wayne's Beats 1 Young Money Radio show. During their conversation, 50 made remarks about the "angry women" who are mad that men like "exotic" girls.

"They get mad. They get angry," 50 said. "You see a lot of sisters go 'you fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl?' That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat."

Although he faced a wave of backlash, 50 took to social media on Monday to stand by his remarks.

"The Shade Room ain’t shit for this," 50 captioned a video of his comments to Weezy. "what i said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic and unavailable for any other comments."

Along with fans, some women who are—or used to be—close to the rapper responded to the exchange. People also bashed Lil Wayne for laughing at 50's comments. This prompted his daughter, Reginae Carter, to make a post affirming her confidence in her skin tone.

Also, 50's ex-girlfriend, Vivica A. Fox, made an appearance on Fox and claimed that the rapper wants women that don't "challenge" him.

"Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months," 50 Cent said about the video. "7 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my 🍆is serious."

The rapper's current girlfriend, Cuban Link, took to social media to say she "already knocked him upside his big ass head" for what he said.

Lauren London, who has a child with Weezy, reposted a photo of Reginae that her mom Toya Johnson put up. "Young beautiful Queen," London wrote on her IG Stories.

50's longtime advisory, Ja Rule, commented on The Shade Room's post of the video with the stale-face emoji.