50 Cent has apologized to Megan Thee Stallion after sharing an insensitive meme that made light of the shooting that left the 25-year-old rapper injured.

"Damn I didn’t think this shit was real," 50 wrote on Instagram. "It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry."

Earlier in the day Megan addressed the shooting incident, recounting that she underwent surgery to remove two bullets from her feet. "I was shot in both of my feet. I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. It was super scary," Megan said in an emotional video. "Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was going to cry. I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life."

Megan previously said the traumatizing ordeal "was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise." She continued, "I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

The shooting occurred earlier this month when Megan was with friend Kelsey Nicole and Tory Lanez. According to TMZ, police are looking into the incident, writing, "Tory hasn't been named a suspect, but our law enforcement sources say cops are lasered in on him." Despite many suspecting that Tory is responsible for shooting Meg, the Houston rapper has yet to name any names. Tory was arrested on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and was released after posting $35,000 bail.

"Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave," a source told Page Six. "There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman."

50 Cent isn't the only person that's made light of Megan being shot. Draya Michele has also apologized after receiving backlash for comments she made while on the Wine and Weed podcast.