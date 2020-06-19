Tyga is back with another new one, this time enlisting co-directors Frank and Ivanna Borin for a "Vacation" visual.

News of the release of the escape-themed track, produced by Aly Baig and CashMoneyAP, was accompanied on Friday with word that Tyga has contributed $50,000 to social justice causes. Of that amount, $25k goes to the National Bail Out Fund and another $25k goes to Aware-LA.

Additionally, Tyga has launched a contest in conjunction with Karisma Hotels & Resorts Riviera Cancun in which anyone who's spent the past six months "bettering our world" by fighting for equality and/or being on the front lines of COVID-19 containment efforts has a chance to win a free vacation.

"So many people have been suffering over the past six months," Tyga said in a statement. "They're working harder without any sort of break in sight. So, I wanted to help. That's what we're doing with Karisma. Right now, everyone deserves a vacation to recharge, stay healthy, and relax. I hope we can celebrate together soon. For now, stay safe out there."

To enter, text your story to 323-402-5545. A total of 10 all-expenses-paid vacations will be given away.

Up top, catch the "Vacation" video, which also features VFX by Cameo FX and Roman Onufriychuk. The new track follows Tyga's recent collabs with Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, and Megan Thee Stallion and is also available on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc.